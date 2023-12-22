A French bulldog was stolen at gunpoint in Southeast D.C. on Friday afternoon, and police want your help catching the suspects.

A 22-year-old woman – who is not revealing her name for safety reasons – wanted to give her French bulldog, named Mocha, a nice new home.

She says she couldn’t keep Mocha anymore, so she put out an ad, offering to sell the dog for $3,500.

She arranged to meet the buyer outside an apartment complex in the 3300 block of 14 Place Southeast around 3 p.m. Friday.

Related article

When she got there, she says four men walked up to her, grabbed Mocha, and ran off into the apartment building.

When the woman tried to chase them, she told FOX 5 that one of the men pulled out a gun and pointed it at her — leaving her scared and fearing for Mocha.

"We’re heartbroken," the woman said. "We love the dog. We didn’t want to have to rehome her, but we had come to the point where we didn’t have any other option and these people sounded really interested and wanted to give her a good home."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ French bulldog Mocha stolen at gunpoint in Southeast, owner pleads for safe return

She called D.C. police and now officers are investigating.

Mocha is a 1-year-old French bulldog who has a lot of energy and likes kids. She's unique because she doesn’t have a tail.

Related article

If you see her, call D.C. police. The woman wants her returned, so Mocha can live in a safe, loving, home for Christmas and into the new year.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.