DC woman pleads for safe return of French Bulldog stolen while on walk in Northeast

A D.C. woman is pleading for the return of her dog after he was stolen while they were on a walk in Northeast.

Hendrix the French Bulldog was taken early Saturday evening as he and his owner just got back from a walk.

Teffiney Worthy was devastated.

"To be honest, my heart hurts. I feel numb. I feel like Hendrix was my support dog. My anchor. And for that to be taken away from me. It’s very draining. You know. So it’s taken a lot out of me to remain hopeful," she said.

Having her dog stolen from her is tough enough but she told FOX 5 that, tragically, her previous dog died during a flooding incident over the summer at District Dogs in Northeast D.C. She says the heartbreak is overwhelming.

Video captured on Worthy’s doorbell Saturday shows her getting back from a walk with Hendrix.

Two cars appear to stop in front of her home. A man gets out of the car, walks up to her door, takes Hendrix and drives off.

Worthy says the man threatened her life. She’s asking anyone who might have any information on his whereabouts to call police.

She says she just wants her dog back.

This is at least the third incident that we know about where French Bulldogs were taken in the District: three were stolen just two weeks ago and two were taken in early July but returned to the family.

FOX 5 has reached out to D.C. police for additional information about this investigation.

They say they’re looking for a black Nissan with tinted windows and temporary tags.

The man who stole the dog was described as 5’5" with a black jacket and colorful shoes.

Worthy is offering a reward of her own $2,500 and has started a GoFundMe to try and hire a private investigator to help find Hendrix.