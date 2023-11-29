Suspect attempts to steal 3 French bulldogs, leaves with 1, Queen in Springfield home burglary

Police continue to investigate a home burglary where a French bulldog was stolen in Springfield.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Stolen French bulldog Queen

Police responded to a burglary in the area of 7500 block of Tralee Woods Court on Monday, Nov. 27 around 7:50 a.m. The victim was alerted by a family friend that her dogs were running loose in the neighborhood. The family friend was able to retrieve two of the three dogs. The victim returned home and was unable to locate the third dog, a French bulldog named Queen.

According to police, the suspect entered the victim’s home and attempted to take all three dogs. When unsuccessful, he took Queen and left the home. Surveillance footage showed the suspect carrying Queen to a four-door Nissan, possibly an Altima or Sentra, and leaving the area.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 5’8", wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, and blue Crocs.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.