2 House Democrats want answers about Washington Football Team investigation

Members of Congress have sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell requesting documents and information regarding the Washington Football Team’s hostile workplace culture and the league’s handling of this matter.

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, sent the letter Thursday.

On July 1, 2021, the NFL announced the outcome of the WFT investigation in a press release, saying that "the workplace environment... particularly for women, was highly unprofessional," that "[b]ullying and intimidation frequently took place," and that "senior executives engaged in inappropriate conduct themselves."

The NFL did not disclose the full results of the investigation.

"The NFL has one of the most prominent platforms in America, and its decisions can have national implications," the Chairs wrote. "The NFL’s lack of transparency about the problems it recently uncovered raise questions about the seriousness with which it has addressed bigotry, racism, sexism, and homophobia—setting troubling precedent for other workplaces. The Committee is seeking to fully understand this workplace conduct and the league’s response, which will help inform legislative efforts to address toxic work environments and workplace investigation processes; strengthen protections for women in the workplace; and address the use of non-disclosure agreements to prevent the disclosure of unlawful employment practices, including sexual harassment. We hope and trust that the NFL shares the Committee’s goal of protecting American workers from harassment and discrimination."

The Washington Football Team hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson in the summer of 2020 to look into allegations of sexual harassment and other improper conduct within the organization.

The league later took over that investigation and fined the team $10 million in July and said the culture at the club was "toxic" and ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues.

The Chairs have requested documents and information related to the investigations by November 4, 2021.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league has received the letter and shares the committee’s "concern that all workplaces should be free from any form of harassment and discrimination. We look forward to speaking to her office soon."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.