Car on Metro tracks shuts down some I-66 traffic, Metro tracks in Fairfax County

article

The Brief A car was found on the Metro tracks in Fairfax County on Wednesday. The tracks, along with some lanes on I-66, have been shut down. It is unknown how the car ended up on the tracks.



Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that ended with a car bursting into flames on the Metro tracks in Fairfax County on Wednesday.

What we know:

Officials say an "unauthorized" car was found on fire on the Metro tracks after a crash was reported on I-66 westbound prior to the Cedar Lane Overpass around 11:24 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire was put out, and one person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Westbound I66 HOV lanes and the Metro tracks are shut down as crews clear the scene.

Photos of the crash appear to show a large hole in the fence separating the interstate from the Metro tracks.

What we don't know:

Further details about the crash, including how the car ended up on the track, have yet to be released.

It is also unknown when traffic will resume.

What you can do:

Metro riders can use Route F50 to travel between Vienna and Dunn Loring in the meantime.