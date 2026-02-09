Virginia man charged in decades old Maryland rape cases; investigators fear additional victims

The Brief A Virginia man is charged in two cold case Montgomery County rape cases. DNA evidence from 1988 led investigators to identify Carl Rice Jr. as the suspect. Detectives believe additional victims may still be unaccounted for.



A Virginia man has been charged in two Montgomery County sexual assault cases dating back more than 35 years, and detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

An arrest warrant issued in December charges Carl Rice Jr., of Mitchells, Virginia, with two counts of first‑degree rape and kidnapping, two counts of first‑degree sex offense, three counts of first‑degree assault and two counts of second‑degree assault.

The charges stem from two attacks on females in 1988 and 1990.

Investigators allege that on June 24, 1988, a female leaving the Friendship Heights Metro station was approached by Rice who forcibly pulled her across the street and sexually assaulted her.

On Sept. 19, 1990, investigators say Rice offered another female a ride home after identifying himself as "Kevin." When she tried to get out of the car, he restrained her, drove to a location in Bethesda and sexually assaulted her.

Virginia man charged in decades old rape cases, additional victims feared (Montgomery County Department of Police)

The break in the case came in February 2025, when detectives received a CODIS DNA match they say linked Rice to evidence recovered from the 1988 assault.

Rice is currently serving a prison sentence in Virginia and has been arrested previously in other jurisdictions on rape and sexual‑assault‑related charges, authorities say.

Based on the circumstances of the cases, investigators believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information or who believes they may have been victimized by Carl Rice Jr. is urged to contact the Montgomery County Police Major Crimes Division at 240‑773‑5070 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1‑866‑411‑TIPS (8477).