Buddhist monks’ Walk for Peace ends in Maryland

Thursday marks the final stop for a group of Buddhist monks who completed their 108‑day Walk for Peace from Texas to Washington, D.C. with a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the Lincoln Memorial.

The monks will wrap up their journey Thursday in Annapolis before returning home. They’re scheduled to meet with Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller at the State House.

What we know:

The group will depart the Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at 9 a.m. and walk the final miles to the State House.

On Wednesday, large crowds welcomed them at the Lincoln Memorial. The 19 monks, led by the Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara and joined by his dog, Aloka, walked 2,300 miles across several states, sometimes in frigid conditions.

"We are so deeply thankful for all the support we have received along the way. Every welcome, every smile, every offering, every prayer, and every step you took with us brought us to this beautiful moment of completion today," the group posted on their Facebook page.

Their message of peace drew supporters across the country and earned them millions of followers online.

On Tuesday, they visited American University and the Washington National Cathedral for an interfaith conversation, where thousands gathered to hear Pannakara speak about mindfulness and loving‑kindness.

The group began its journey at the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center, a Buddhist temple in Fort Worth.

