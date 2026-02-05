TrumpRx: Trump administration launches site for discounted prescription drugs

The Brief TrumpRx launches with discounted access to more than 40 prescription drugs. The site directs users to drugmakers’ purchase pages and pharmacy coupons. The rollout comes as rising costs remain a major pressure point for the administration.



The Trump administration on Thursday launched TrumpRx, a website officials say will help patients buy certain prescription drugs at discounted prices at a time when health care costs remain a top concern for many Americans.

"You're going to save a fortune," President Donald Trump said at the unveiling, calling the effort a boost for the overall health‑care system.

The government‑hosted site is not a place to purchase medications directly. Instead, it directs users to drugmakers’ own direct‑to‑consumer websites, where they can buy medications or access pharmacy coupons.

The site debuts with more than 40 drugs, including weight‑loss medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy.

The launch is part of a broader push by the administration to show it is addressing rising costs. It is an issue that has become a political weak spot for Trump and Republican lawmakers as Americans continue to struggle with the price of housing, groceries, utilities and other essentials.

Trump said the lower prices were secured by pressuring pharmaceutical companies to match the prices they charge in other countries, adding that he expects drug costs abroad to rise as a result.

