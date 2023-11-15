19-year-old sentenced to 36 years in prison for two rapes in Frederick

A 19-year-old from Frederick was sentenced to 36 years in prison for two 2nd-degree rapes, officials say.

Josiah Dalton Lindauere was convicted on two counts of 2nd-degree rape involving two different victims, along with sextortion and possession of a deadly weapon.

In 2022, Lindauere gave one victim pills, held a knife to the victim's neck and brass knuckles to their head, and sexually assaulted the victim. Lindauere threatened to kill the victim and the victim's family, and threatened to publish nude pictures of the victim if they told anyone about the incident.

In 2021, a separate incident occurred with a juvenile victim. The juvenile initially reported the rape anonymously to Frederick Health Hospital. Officials say that after she learned of the rape in 2022, she reported the 2021 incident to the police. Detectives found that Lindauere gave her alcohol and sexually assaulted her while she was drunk.

Lindauere was sentenced to 36 years, with an additional 14 years suspended. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.