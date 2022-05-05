Multiple knives, pair of brass knuckles found in man's carry-on bag at Reagan National

Multiple knives, scalpels and a pair of brass knuckles were discovered in an Alexandria man's carry-on bag at one of the security checkpoints at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

In total, 23 prohibited items were discovered including a dagger, a switchblade and martial arts throwing knives.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ PHOTO: TSA

Among the items that were pulled from the carry-on bag were:

- Nine disposable scalpels

- Eight folding locking-blade knives

- Three martial arts throwing knives

- One dagger

- One switchblade

- One pair of brass knuckles

READ MORE: Reagan National makes TSA’s list of most unusual finds at airport security checkpoints

The TSA officers located the weapons when the man’s carry-on bag entered the security checkpoint’s X-ray machine. The bag was pulled for a search and the weapons stash of weapons was removed. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police were alerted and responded to the checkpoint and issued the man a citation.

TSA says passengers certainly cannot carry these types of weapons into the cabin of an aircraft. However, they can be packed in a checked bag.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

"When passengers have prohibited items among their carry-on items, it slows down the screening process," said John Busch, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. "Travelers play a role in the efficiency of checkpoint screening by knowing what should and should not be packed in a carry-on bag. In addition to the myTSA app, travelers can tweet a question to @AskTSA, send a question to our social media team through Facebook Messenger, or go to our web site, www.tsa.gov, and in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage is the handy ‘Can I bring?’ feature that enables you to type in the name of an item to learn where it should be packed," he said.