Film crews to close some DC streets for movie production detail

Drivers in the District should expect intermittent road closures and parking restrictions Wednesday and Thursday in areas of the city while film crews shoot as part of a movie detail, according to D.C. police.

What we know:

Officials say on Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., 14th Street NW between N Street and Rhode Island Avenue will be posted as Emergency No Parking and may be closed to traffic.

On Thursday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 3rd Street between Jefferson Drive SW and Madison Drive NW will be under similar restrictions. Later Thursday evening, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., M Street NW between 20th and 21st streets will also be posted as Emergency No Parking and could be closed.

The backstory:

The District is no stranger to Hollywood. Iconic scenes from Forrest Gump, The Exorcist and Captain America: The Winter Soldier were filmed in Washington, and the city was a frequent backdrop for the Netflix series House of Cards.

It is unclear which movie is currently in production.