Woodbridge man arrested for raping girl under 13 years old, police say

A Woodbridge man has been arrested for the rape of a juvenile under the age of 13, police say.

The assault occurred in October of 2022 and after more than a year, the alleged perpetrator is behind bars.

Prince William County police say on Oct. 17 last year, a girl under the age of 13 reported that she had been raped by a man she knew, who was later identified as 26-year-old Ramon Antonio Trejo Quintanilla.

Police say the victim had told a family member about the incident and that relative told a school counselor, who notified police.

Following the investigation, detectives with the Special Victims Bureau obtained arrest warrants for Trejo Quintanilla but were unable to locate him.

On Nov. 5, Fairfax County police found Trejo Quintanilla and he was taken into custody without incident.

He has been charged with the rape of a minor and is being held pending his first court appearance.