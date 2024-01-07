Sunshine for Sunday after snow, cold rain soaked DMV

Saturday’s expected winter storm was hit or miss depending on what part of the DMV you live in. Some areas to the north and west saw snow accumulation while others were hit with lots of cold rain.

Across the region, there was a mix of those hoping to see snowflakes and others wishing for more warmth.

For those in the District, it remained mostly cold rain with some sleet mixed in, falling heavily at some points.

FOX 5 did head up and make pit stops in Frederick and Hagerstown in Maryland as the snow fell. The Maryland Department of Transportation had over 200 plows out for much of the day, largely focused on roads in those two areas.

Maryland State Police implemented a snow emergency plan for that part of Maryland, staying ahead of any issues on main roads.

We’ve talked here in D.C. about zero snow last year. They also got very little in Hagerstown last year.

Nathaniel Hoffman owns a construction business and plows snow on the side. He didn’t have a single job last winter, he told us, so he was happy to have the work.

"This is my fourth spot. I’ve got four more to go to, so I’ll be out late," Hoffman told FOX 5. "You get a little excited and they were talking about a major storm, and we got like five inches maybe, so we’ll take it," Hoffman said.

There was concern about refreezing overnight, creating slick spots but for the most part, transportation officials around the DMV were prepared and no serious weather-related incidents were reported.

All the wet weather gave way to a clear, sunny Sunday. Despite the chilly, gusty conditions, it's a marked warm-up from Saturday and certainly a better day to be out and about.