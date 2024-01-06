Expand / Collapse search
Live updates on snow, winter storm for DC, Maryland and Virginia

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Updated 8:51AM
Weather
WASHINGTON - Snow, sleet and freezing rain has started to move in to areas outside of D.C. Saturday morning as a winter storm heads towards the region. 

Frederick County, MD has started to see some sleet as of 8:00 a.m. Plow trucks and salt trucks have already started patrolling to keep roads clean and clear. 

Areas to the north and west of D.C. should see snow up until noon, according to FOX 5 meteorologist Gwen Tolbart. Higher elevations to the far north of D.C. will continue to see snow throughout the day. 

West of the I-95 corridor should expect a mix of rain and snow – what Gwen Tolbart describes as a "slushy mess" –  this morning before changing to rain around noon and sticking around until this evening. 

CLICK HERE FOR WEATHER RADAR FOR DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA  

Temperatures started this morning at in the 20s and 30s, with temperatures around the I-95 corridor increasing around mid-day. To the west near Cumberland and Hagerstown, cold air will linger throughout the day allowing for some snow accumulation. 

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in Warren County, Carroll County, Frederick County, Washington County and Berkeley County.

Fairfax County Public Schools, Frederick Community College and Loudoun County Public Schools are all closed Saturday. 

Expected snow accumulations in Washington, D.C., Maryland & Virginia

SLUSHY TRACE TO 2 INCHES

Washington, D.C.

Bethesda, Md.

Germantown, Md.

Columbia, Md.

Baltimore, Md.

SLUSHY 2 TO 4 INCHES WITH SOME MIXING

Clarksburg, Md.

Morgantown, West Virginia

Elkins, West Virginia

4 TO 8 INCHES OF MOSTLY SNOW

Cumberland, Md.

Hagerstown, Md.

Frostburg, Md.

Petersburg, Va.

Hanover, Pa.

Winter weather lovers, don’t lose hope! There are indications that a more wintry pattern could commence by the end of January!

