Remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa to bring severe storms, heavy rain to parts of DC region Thursday

The remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa are expected to bring severe weather to parts of the D.C. region Thursday as the storm moves quickly across the area.

FOX 5 Mike Thomas says during the morning hours Thursday, Elsa will continue to move northeastward through the Carolinas and across southeastern Virginia.

Heavy rain, gusty winds and severe thunderstorms can be expected to begin in the early afternoon hours as the outer bands of the storm reach the area. Thomas says not to rule out possible tornado activity along the Chesapeake Bay and areas east.

Some of the heaviest rains start to develop by the evening and late-evening hours focused mostly east of the Interstate-95 corridor. Western areas of the region are only expected to see passing showers associated with the storm.

The area’s beaches, including Ocean City, Maryland, will likely see strong storm surge during the evening hours and overnight which could lead to possible beach erosion.

The remnants of Elsa are expected to move out by Friday morning and sunny skies are expected by the afternoon.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for areas like St. Mary’s County and Calvert County.

Rainfall amounts that could total between one to three inches in a short amount of time have triggered Flash Flood Watches for many of the region’s eastern zones.

