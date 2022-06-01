Hot and humid Wednesday with highs near 95 degrees

A sunny, hot and dry Wednesday across the D.C. region with temperatures reaching the mid-90s.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says a ridge of high pressure is bringing the summerlike conditions up and down the East Coast.

Along with the heat, expect humidity Wednesday. The extreme heat and humid conditions have prompted the District to activate its Emergency Heat Plan.

Wednesday also marks the beginning of meteorological summer.

Expect afternoon storms Thursday with highs near 90s degrees. Temperatures drop into the 80s into the weekend.

