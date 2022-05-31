DC Heat Emergency Plan activated for Tuesday, Wednesday due to high temps

D.C.'s Heat Emergency Plan has been activated by Mayor Muriel Bowser for Tuesday through Wednesday due to extreme heat.

When the forecast of the temperature or heat index in the District is 95 degrees or higher, the D.C. government implements the Heat Emergency Plan and activates cooling centers for residents to seek relief from the heat. A list of District cooling center locations is available here.

As temperatures rise, D.C. officials say you are encouraged to stay indoors and find places in the shade or with air conditioning to seek relief from the heat. They also encourage residents to check on their neighbors, young children, the elderly and those with access and functional needs.

Drink plenty of water and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Do not leave children or pets in vehicles.

Belvedere Elementary closed for students and staff at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday due to a power issue that is impacting the air conditioning.

If you or someone you know needs transportation to a cooling center, please call the shelter hotline at 202-399-7093.

For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, call the Humane Rescue Alliance at 202-723-5730. Pet owners should keep pets indoors, walk pets early in the morning and give pets plenty of water.

For additional tips on extreme heat, click here.