FOX 5, Nationals team up for Weather Day at Nats Park!
WASHINGTON - FOX 5 is joining the Washington Nationals on Thursday for Weather Day at Nationals Park!
Tucker Barnes, Annie Mae, Jennifer Delgado, Caitlin Roth and Chad Ricardo will be on hand as school groups take part in interactive weather presentations before the Nationals face the Minnesota Twins.
Events begin Thursday morning, and first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. Tickets are still available online.
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FOX 5 Weather Day Highlights include:
- School groups taking part in interactive weather presentations
- Weather Team members on hand to answer questions
- FOX 5 giveaways throughout the morning
- Chad Ricardo throwing out the first pitch
- Tucker Barnes announcing "Play ball!"
READ MORE: DC weather: Clouds and sun for FOX 5 Weather Day at Nats Park
FOX 5, Nationals team up for Weather Day at Nats Park!
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Washington Nationals and the FOX 5 Weather Team.