Construction worker dies after mobile trailer collapses in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A 26-year-old construction worker died after the supports on a mobile trailer collapsed at a Woodbridge construction site Wednesday morning, Prince William County police said.
What happened
What we know:
Police responded around 9:41 a.m. to a construction site in the 13000 block of Telegraph Road for a report of an unconscious person.
Investigators said four construction workers were working on a mobile trailer when its supports collapsed.
One of the workers was pinned beneath the trailer, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
What police said
Police said there were no preliminary signs of foul play.
The investigation is ongoing. Police said additional information will be released if necessary.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Prince William County Police Department.