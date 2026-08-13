Construction worker dies after mobile trailer collapses in Woodbridge

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The Brief A 26-year-old construction worker died Wednesday at a Woodbridge construction site. Police said the supports on a mobile trailer collapsed while four workers were on the job. The man was pinned beneath the trailer and pronounced dead at the scene.



A 26-year-old construction worker died after the supports on a mobile trailer collapsed at a Woodbridge construction site Wednesday morning, Prince William County police said.

What happened

What we know:

Police responded around 9:41 a.m. to a construction site in the 13000 block of Telegraph Road for a report of an unconscious person.

Investigators said four construction workers were working on a mobile trailer when its supports collapsed.

One of the workers was pinned beneath the trailer, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What police said

Police said there were no preliminary signs of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said additional information will be released if necessary.