Nationals, FOX 5 partnership debuts Friday as team honors the military

The Brief Nationals honor the military with pregame ceremonies. Friday’s matchup is the first of 10 simulcast games in the FOX 5 partnership. FOX 5 and the Nats will also host Weather Day on May 7 for local schoolchildren.



It’s a big night at Nationals Park, where the Washington Nationals will honor the military during Friday’s game against the San Francisco Giants. The game will feature pregame ceremonies and patriotic uniforms to recognize service members and their families.

The matchup also marks the first of 10 regular‑season games that will be simulcast this year through a new partnership between FOX 5 and the Nationals.

RELATED: Washington Nationals, FOX 5 partner to broadcast 10 regular season games in 2026

FOX 5 has also teamed up with the club for Weather Day on May 7, when the Minnesota Twins visit. Local schoolchildren are invited for a day of interactive weather education and baseball.

FOX 5 DC’s Chad Ricardo will also be at the ballpark Friday with a special pregame show.

These 10 games will be simulcast on FOX 5 this summer:

Friday, April 17 vs the San Francisco Giants

Friday, May 1 vs the Milwaukee Brewers

Friday May 15 vs the Baltimore Orioles

Friday May 29 vs the San Diego Padres

Friday, July 10 vs the New York Yankees

Friday, July 24 vs the Arizona Diamondbacks

Friday, July 31 at the Atlanta Braves*

Friday, Aug. 7 vs the Cincinnati Reds

Wednesday, Aug. 12 vs the Chicago Cubs

Friday, Aug. 28 vs the Miami Marlins

* = FOX 5 pregame at 6:30 p.m., first pitch at 7:15 p.m.

PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 13: A New Era Washington Nationals baseball hat is seen in action against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)