Nationals, FOX 5 partnership debuts Friday as team honors the military
WASHINGTON - It’s a big night at Nationals Park, where the Washington Nationals will honor the military during Friday’s game against the San Francisco Giants. The game will feature pregame ceremonies and patriotic uniforms to recognize service members and their families.
The matchup also marks the first of 10 regular‑season games that will be simulcast this year through a new partnership between FOX 5 and the Nationals.
RELATED: Washington Nationals, FOX 5 partner to broadcast 10 regular season games in 2026
FOX 5 has also teamed up with the club for Weather Day on May 7, when the Minnesota Twins visit. Local schoolchildren are invited for a day of interactive weather education and baseball.
FOX 5 DC’s Chad Ricardo will also be at the ballpark Friday with a special pregame show.
These 10 games will be simulcast on FOX 5 this summer:
- Friday, April 17 vs the San Francisco Giants
- Friday, May 1 vs the Milwaukee Brewers
- Friday May 15 vs the Baltimore Orioles
- Friday May 29 vs the San Diego Padres
- Friday, July 10 vs the New York Yankees
- Friday, July 24 vs the Arizona Diamondbacks
- Friday, July 31 at the Atlanta Braves*
- Friday, Aug. 7 vs the Cincinnati Reds
- Wednesday, Aug. 12 vs the Chicago Cubs
- Friday, Aug. 28 vs the Miami Marlins
* = FOX 5 pregame at 6:30 p.m., first pitch at 7:15 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 13: A New Era Washington Nationals baseball hat is seen in action against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Washington Nationals and previous FOX 5 reporting.