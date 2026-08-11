Prince George’s County arrests 6 in multi‑state $500K retail theft ring

The Brief Police arrested and charged six people in a multi‑jurisdiction retail theft ring. Detectives say more than 100 businesses were targeted with losses exceeding $500,000. Search warrants recovered stolen merchandise, drugs and firearms and officials say additional arrests are possible.



Prince George’s County Police have arrested and charged six people accused of taking part in a multi‑jurisdiction retail theft ring that investigators say targeted more than 100 businesses across the region.

What we know:

Those charged are 30‑year‑old Daryl Michael Jackson of Washington, D.C., 25‑year‑old Cyan Rocke of Capitol Heights, 37‑year‑old Marco Morgan of Washington, D.C., 31‑year‑old Tia Courtney of Capitol Heights, 26‑year‑old Chyna Parker of Suitland, and 22‑year‑old Quasaan Parker of Suitland.

Police say the investigation began in February 2025 after a series of retail thefts in Prince George’s County. When the department launched its Organized Retail Theft Task Force in February 2026, the case expanded into other parts of Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware and the District of Columbia.

Prince George’s County arrests 6 in multi state retail theft ring (Prince George’s County Police)

Detectives believe the suspects stole merchandise from more than 100 businesses, often hitting the same stores multiple times. The estimated loss exceeds $500,000, with investigators saying the stolen goods were sold on social media or through private sales.

Authorities executed six search warrants Monday in Maryland and Washington, D.C., recovering about $20,000 in stolen merchandise with security tags still attached, along with drugs and firearms. Officials say additional arrests are possible.