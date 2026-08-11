Frederick man dies in two-vehicle crash on Ridge Road near Damascus

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The Brief A 67-year-old Frederick man died in a Saturday morning crash near Damascus. Five other people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Montgomery County Police Department.



A Frederick man died after two vehicles collided Saturday morning on Ridge Road near Damascus, Montgomery County police said.

What we know:

The victim was identified as 67-year-old Harold Christopher Christner.

Montgomery County police and fire rescue personnel responded around 7:22 a.m. Saturday to the 24000 block of Ridge Road for a serious crash.

Officers found a gray 2023 Ford Transit van and a black 2024 Chrysler Pacifica with significant damage, police said.

Christner was a restrained second-row passenger in the Chrysler Pacifica. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What happened

A preliminary investigation found the Ford Transit was traveling north on Ridge Road while the Chrysler Pacifica was traveling south.

The vehicles collided about 440 feet north of Hawkes Road, police said.

The driver of the Ford Transit and the Pacifica’s four other occupants—three adults and one child—were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said alcohol and drug impairment are not suspected at this time.

What's next:

The Montgomery County Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating. Police said the investigation could take several weeks to months to complete.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives at crunit@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-773-6620.