Takoma Park man arrested after alleged assault following crash, police say

The Brief Police say Michael assaulted the victim. Victim in critical condition after crash. Michael charged and taken into custody.



Police have arrested a Takoma Park man accused of assaulting another driver after a crash Monday in Montgomery County.

The collision happened around 11 a.m. near Houston Avenue and Roanoke Avenue. Police say 55‑year‑old Nebiyu Teklu G. Michael and the victim, a 47‑year‑old man, were involved in a motor vehicle crash when Michael assaulted him with a cutting instrument.

The victim was taken to a trauma center in critical condition, where he was stabilized and underwent emergency surgery. Michael fled the scene.

Detectives learned on Aug. 11 around 2 p.m. that Michael had returned to his residence and was preparing to collect his belongings and leave the area. He was taken into custody without incident.

Nebiyu Teklu G. Michael (Takoma Park Police Department)

Michael was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and charged with 1st degree murder, 1st degree assault, 2nd degree assault and reckless endangerment.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Takoma Park Police at 301‑270‑1100 and refer to case #260034967.