Early rain clears out Thursday, setting up a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid‑60s for FOX 5 Weather Day at Nationals Park.

What we know:

The second half of the day will be much nicer as temperatures climb out of the 50s and into the 60s with more sunshine breaking through. By the time the ballgame wraps up, temps should be near 63 degrees, with a few upper‑60s spots possible if sunshine arrives early enough.

Any lingering morning showers fade quickly, and aside from a stray shower later in the evening, most of the day stays dry.

FIND OUT MORE: FOX 5, Nationals team up for Weather Day at Nats Park!

DC weather: Clouds and sun for FOX 5 Weather Day at Nats Park

It should be a comfortable, pleasant afternoon for students and families heading to the ballpark for FOX 5 Weather Day fun!

Friday brings the chance of another isolated shower as the next weather system approaches. A front moves in Saturday, brining on‑and‑off rain through parts of the weekend.

The second half of the weekend turns wetter, and Mother’s Day is expected to be showery, though temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

Cooler 60s return early next week before highs rebound to around 70 degrees by Wednesday.'

FOX 5 Weather Day Details:

FOX 5 is joining the Washington Nationals on Thursday for Weather Day at Nationals Park!

Tucker Barnes, Annie Mae, Jennifer Delgado, Caitlin Roth and Chad Ricardo will be on hand as school groups take part in interactive weather presentations before the Nationals face the Minnesota Twins.

Events begin Thursday morning, and first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. Tickets are still available online

DC weather: Clouds and sun for FOX 5 Weather Day at Nats Park