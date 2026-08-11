Man arrested in DC for July stabbing at Silver Spring restaurant

The Brief A 34-year-old man has been arrested in Washington, D.C., in connection with a July stabbing inside the bathroom of a Silver Spring restaurant. Mark Reginald Melton, of no fixed address, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force. He is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit on charges including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.



A 34-year-old man has been arrested in Washington, D.C., in connection with a July stabbing inside the bathroom of a Silver Spring restaurant, Montgomery County police announced Tuesday.

What we know:

Mark Reginald Melton, of no fixed address, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force. He is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit on charges including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Mark Reginald Melton. (Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Police). Expand

READ MORE: Man stabbed multiple times in Silver Spring restaurant bathroom

The backstory:

According to authorities, the incident occurred at 10:34 p.m. on Friday, July 10, inside The Angry Jerk, located in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue. Police said Melton entered the men’s restroom, stabbed the victim multiple times and fled the scene.

The victim was then transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to previous reporting.

Detectives identified Melton as the suspect after reviewing surveillance footage from the business, which had previously prompted a public search for a male suspect wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a tan and burgundy baseball hat.

Following his identification, police reportedly obtained an arrest warrant leading to his apprehension in D.C.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released an update on the victim's current condition or a potential motive for the attack.