Expand / Collapse search

FLAKE NEWS: Snow flurries spotted in DC region as cold front pushes through

Published 
Weather
FOX 5 DC

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - The DC region saw some of its first snow flurries of the season as a cold front makes its way to the East Coast on Friday.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC Weather app for local weather alerts

FOX 5’s Lauren DeMarco caught some of the flurries on video in Gaithersburg near the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Snow flurries spotted in Montgomery County

FOX 5's Lauren DeMarco spotted some snow flurries in Montgomery County on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

The snowflakes, which were extremely light and not cumulating on the ground, come as a cold front sweeps through the United States.

Temps in the DC region will dip down into the 30s Monday evening.

Another cold front is slated for the area next week.

The FOX 5 Weather Team is keeping a close eye on Wednesday as high-temperatures are expected to drop to the 30s and low-temperatures will make their way into the 20s.

2019-2020 DC Winter Forecast: Periodic Polar Vortex visits to bring waves of brutal cold, more snow to DC region

DC WINTER FORECAST: More snow, brutal waves of cold predicted for DC region

We’re expecting more snow this winter and waves of brutal cold thanks to periodic polar vortex visits. Mike Thomas and Tucker Barnes are breaking down what you can expect this winter.