FLAKE NEWS: Snow flurries spotted in DC region as cold front pushes through

The DC region saw some of its first snow flurries of the season as a cold front makes its way to the East Coast on Friday.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC Weather app for local weather alerts

FOX 5’s Lauren DeMarco caught some of the flurries on video in Gaithersburg near the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The snowflakes, which were extremely light and not cumulating on the ground, come as a cold front sweeps through the United States.

Temps in the DC region will dip down into the 30s Monday evening.

Another cold front is slated for the area next week.

The FOX 5 Weather Team is keeping a close eye on Wednesday as high-temperatures are expected to drop to the 30s and low-temperatures will make their way into the 20s.

Advertisement

2019-2020 DC Winter Forecast: Periodic Polar Vortex visits to bring waves of brutal cold, more snow to DC region