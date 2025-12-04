MGM National Harbor shooting: 22-year-old arrested for murder

article

Police have identified and charged a man in Wednesday's fatal shooting at MGM National Harbor.

What we know:

22-year-old Benjamin Williams of Fort Washington has been charged with the murder of 23-year-old Darnell Hawkins Jr. of Washington, DC.

Williams was arrested Thursday morning and was charged with first- and second-degree murder and additional charges.

The backstory:

Officials say Hawkins was ordering food when an armed suspect approached and shot him just before noon on Wednesday. The suspect, seen earlier in the parking lot and captured on security video, fled in a vehicle.

Several nearby schools were briefly placed on lockdown after the shooting.