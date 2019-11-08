Bundle up for chilly weather today in the DMV

Brace yourself for a shock to the system as you head out the door this morning.

Overnight we saw much colder air overspread the region, and gusty winds up to 25 mph will bring wind chill temperatures of 20-25 degrees in the early morning hours.

There could even be some flurries or a snow shower east of the mountains as the cold flow of air pushes some lake effect snow toward higher elevations.

We expect plenty of sunshine as temperatures likely hover in the mid 40s, but Friday is all about bundling up against temperatures that will feel like they’re in the 30s throughout the day.

If you have Friday night plans, make sure you take the warm winter coat and gloves as even here in DC we expect the coldest night so far this season with widespread 20s before dawn on Saturday.”

