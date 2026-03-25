Seasonal temperatures return to the Washington, D.C., region on Wednesday as the famous cherry blossoms inch closer to peak bloom, which could arrive at any time.

What we know:

Wednesday marks the start of a warm‑up period, with an even bigger jump expected Thursday, which will likely be the warmest day of the week and could lead the blossoms to peak. The trees remain in Stage 5, the puffy‑white stage, on Wednesday morning.

Clouds cover the sky over downtown D.C. early Wednesday, with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s and winds that are helping bring in warmer air. Skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day, but conditions remain mild and seasonable after two cooler days. Highs should reach 59 to 60 degrees on Wednesday.

Cherry Blossom Forecast: Peak bloom could arrive within days

DC weather: Warming trend begins Wednesday as cherry blossoms near peak bloom (National Mall NPS / @NationalMallNPS)

Overnight temperatures fall into the low 50s before a surge of warmth arrives Thursday. Highs will climb into the mid‑70s, offering ideal weather for cherry blossom viewing.

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What's next:

A few isolated showers may pop up on Thursday, but they shouldn’t disrupt outdoor plans. A strong cold front arrives on Friday, bringing showers from late morning through the evening commute as temperatures fall.

The weekend starts off chilly with temperatures near 50 degrees on Saturday before highs rebound into the 60s on Sunday and near 70 degrees early next week.

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Cherry Blossom Possible Peak Bloom Timeline

STAGE 5 — PUFFY WHITE WEDNESDAY Highs climb to around 60 degrees. Warmer air continues pushing the blossoms toward peak.

THURSDAY (POSSIBLE PEAK BLOOM???) Temperatures surge well into the 70s. Tucker Barnes says he’d be "shocked" if the trees aren’t in full bloom by Thursday.

FRIDAY A cold front brings morning showers and scattered rain through the day. Weather may be less ideal for viewing.

WEEKEND Cooler temperatures return, but sunshine both days should draw large crowds to the National Mall to enjoy the blossoms!