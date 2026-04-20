Suspect in deadly Metro pipe attack held without bond

The Brief Nocholas Duncan, 30, is being held without bond in connection with a deadly attack outside the Addison Road Metro station. Police say he used a pipe to assault two men, killing 61-year-old Stanley Hutchinson III and injuring another victim. Duncan faces first- and second-degree murder charges, with more charges possible as the investigation continues.



The suspect in a deadly Metro attack last week is being held without bond.

What we know:

Nocholas Duncan, 30, is accused of attacking two victims outside the Addison Road Metro station early on the morning of April 16.

Metro Transit Police said 61‑year‑old Stanley G. Hutchinson III died after he was attacked with a pipe near the station entrance. A second victim, 45‑year‑old Christopher D. Campbell, was also found at the scene.

Officers recovered a pipe and took Duncan into custody.

Duncan is charged with first‑ and second‑degree murder, with additional charges pending as the investigation continues.