Lego cherry blossoms hit peak bloom in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - As we wait for peak bloom at the Tidal Basin, the cherry blossoms are already in full color at Springfield’s Lego Discovery Center.
Hundreds of Lego cherry blossoms are blooming in a new display built from nearly 10,000 bricks over 32 hours.
The scene includes mini‑figures strolling beside a Lego reflecting pool and Tidal Basin, along with Lego versions of D.C. landmarks such as the Lincoln Memorial and the White House.
More from the LEGO Discovery Centers online.
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Lego cherry blossoms hit peak bloom in Springfield
The Source: Information in this article comes from the LEGO Discovery Centers.