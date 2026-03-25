As we wait for peak bloom at the Tidal Basin, the cherry blossoms are already in full color at Springfield’s Lego Discovery Center.

Hundreds of Lego cherry blossoms are blooming in a new display built from nearly 10,000 bricks over 32 hours.

The scene includes mini‑figures strolling beside a Lego reflecting pool and Tidal Basin, along with Lego versions of D.C. landmarks such as the Lincoln Memorial and the White House.

More from the LEGO Discovery Centers online.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Lego cherry blossoms hit peak bloom in Springfield