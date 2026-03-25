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Lego cherry blossoms hit peak bloom in Springfield

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Published  March 25, 2026 6:54am EDT
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FOX 5 DC
Lego cherry blossoms hit peak bloom in Springfield

Lego cherry blossoms hit peak bloom in Springfield

As we wait for peak bloom at the Tidal Basin, the cherry blossoms are already in full color at Springfield’s Lego Discovery Center.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - As we wait for peak bloom at the Tidal Basin, the cherry blossoms are already in full color at Springfield’s Lego Discovery Center.

Hundreds of Lego cherry blossoms are blooming in a new display built from nearly 10,000 bricks over 32 hours.

The scene includes mini‑figures strolling beside a Lego reflecting pool and Tidal Basin, along with Lego versions of D.C. landmarks such as the Lincoln Memorial and the White House.

More from the LEGO Discovery Centers online.

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Lego cherry blossoms hit peak bloom in Springfield

The Source: Information in this article comes from the LEGO Discovery Centers.

NewsWashington, D.C.SpringfieldCherry Blossoms