Maryland man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend days after he was released from jail

The Brief Harry Lindsey was convicted on Friday of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend Sharita Cristwell in Maryland last year. Lindsey had been arrested days before the shooting for allegedly attacking Cristwell. Lindsey's sentencing is on July 24.



A Maryland man was convicted on Friday of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend last year, just days after he was released from jail.

What we know:

Harry Lindsey was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting and killing Sharita Cristwell, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two daughters, in Landover in 2005. During the trial, prosecutors were able to convince the jury that the murder was premeditated.

Sharita Cristwell (L) and Harry Lindsey (R)

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The backstory:

The shooting happened on July 5, 2025. Officers were called out to an apartment on Stretford Way. When they got there, they found Cristwell with multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

Using surveillance video, police were able to track down Lindsey and arrest him the next day.

After Lindsey's arrest, it was discovered that he had been arrested for allegedly assaulting Cristwell just a few weeks earlier. He was later released, put on house arrest and ordered to stay away from Cristwell. The shooting was days later.

Sharita Cristwell

What they're saying:

Cristwell's mother Gereese McCotter spoke with FOX 5 after the verdict was read on Friday.

While she said she was pleased with the verdict, "this doesn't take away the pain I endure."

"I want to say today is a day I never asked for, but it's a day I needed," she said. "My daughter should be here. She should have a voice, a future, a life."

What's next:

Lindsey is scheduled to be sentenced on July 24.