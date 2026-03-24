Where to see cherry blossoms with part of Tidal Basin closed for construction

The Brief The Tidal Basin seawall is under reconstruction until May 2026. Due to reconstruction, the Tidal Basin will remain closed during the Cherry Blossom Festival. D.C. offers several alternative spots to get your cherry blossom fix.



A section of the Tidal Basin will remain closed through the 2026 Cherry Blossom Festival due to a $112 million seawall reconstruction project aimed at preventing flooding and improving accessibility.

While part of the iconic viewing area is off-limits, there are still plenty of spots across D.C. where you can enjoy the blooms this spring.

READ MORE: Cherry Blossom Forecast: Peak bloom could arrive within days

What we know:

In early 2024, the Tidal Basin seawall began construction to address severe sinking and flooding. The seawall covers approximately 6,800 linear feet of shoreline.

The reconstruction costs a whopping $112 million and is on track to finish by May 2026, resulting in the area remaining closed during the 2026 Cherry Blossom Festival.

The reconstruction affects areas around the Jefferson Memorial, focusing on the Tidal Basin and West Potomac Park. The project aims to build a wider, more accessible and resilient seawall with a deeper foundation to prevent further sinking, resulting in walkways along the basin widening to 12 feet.

Reconstruction of the seawall is said to be the largest design-build contract in National Park Service history.

Part of the Tidal Basin, where the Cherry Blossom Festival is typically held, will remain closed and will re-open shortly after the end of the festival.

Alternative Places to get your cherry blossom fix in Washington, D.C.

Hains Point

Located in East Potomac Park. Great for a bike ride among the blooms!

Washington, DC - March 27: Despite frigid temperatures, visitors still come to the parks to experience the cherry blossoms approaching peak, such as this cyclist pedalling around Hains Point across the river from the airport March, 27, 2011 in Washin Expand

Stanton Park

Located on Capitol Hill, a popular neighborhood with blossoming trees surrounding the central statue of General Nathanael Greene.

Scottish Rite House of The Temple and LeDroit Park

A two-for-one, first stop at the Temple to snag some great views of the nearby grove of cherry blossoms. Then take a 25-minute walk to LeDroit Park, 16th Street NW and Florida Ave NW, surrounded by cherry blossom trees.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - JULY 16: The LeDroit Park gate at the edge of the LeDroit Park neighborhood of Washington, D.C. on Friday, July 16, 2021. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images) Expand

Lincoln Memorial Beach Volleyball Courts

Located at Rock Creek and Potomac Pkwy NW, this spot is amazing for a near-monument experience, good for those looking for small crowds.

American University

A part of the campus’s arboretum, a beautiful grove of trees blossoms along Nebraska Avenue.

The National Cathedral’s Bishop’s Garden

Several cherry blossom trees thrive throughout the spring months and serve as a beautiful backdrop.

Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception

Located at 3101 Wisconsin Ave NW or Michigan Ave NE, several trees border the dome.

Dumbarton Oaks’ gardens

Located just above Georgetown, admission is $7.

UNITED STATES - MARCH 24: Garden views at Dumbarton Oaks in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images) Expand

Oxon Run Park

Over the last decade, several cherry blossom trees have been planted in Oxon Run Park.