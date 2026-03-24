Cherry Blossom Forecast: Peak bloom could arrive within days

Conditions are lining up for Washington, D.C.’s famous cherry blossom trees to reach peak bloom as early as this week!

What we know:

The National Park Service said on Tuesday that the trees are still holding at Stage 5, the Puffy White stage, and peak bloom could arrive in the next day or two.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes agrees, saying that the blossoms are "all systems go" and look like they are ready to open soon. He says bright sunshine will help the blooms along and that Tuesday’s cooler temperatures shouldn’t slow them down.

Barnes said mild temperatures and lighter winds are ideal, since strong wind or sudden heat can shorten the bloom or push the trees ahead too quickly. This week’s weather, he says, is close to perfect for the blossoms.

READ MORE: DC’s cherry blossoms reach Stage 5; peak bloom expected later this week

What's next:

Tuesday will be cool, with highs in the low 50s and light winds. Skies will stay mostly sunny this afternoon with chilly evening temperatures. Highs climb to around 60 degrees Wednesday and surge well into the 70s by Thursday.

Barnes says he has no inside information but would be "shocked" if the blossoms aren’t in full bloom by Thursday. A cold front arrives on Friday with morning showers, followed by a cooler weekend. Sunshine is expected both Saturday and Sunday, which is likely to draw large crowds to the National Mall.

READ MORE: Where to see cherry blossoms with part of Tidal Basin closed for construction

Cherry Blossom Possible Peak Bloom Timeline

STAGE 5 — PUFFY WHITE The trees are holding at Stage 5 Tuesday and are "all systems go," with blossoms beginning to open. The National Park Service says, "Peak Bloom could be here in a day or two."

TUESDAY Cool day in the low 50s with lighter winds. Sunshine helps the blooms continue to move closer to peak bloom. Cooler temperatures are not expected to slow them down.

WEDNESDAY Highs climb to around 60 degrees. Warmer air continues pushing the blossoms toward peak.

THURSDAY (POSSIBLE PEAK BLOOM???) Temperatures surge well into the 70s. Tucker Barnes says he’d be "shocked" if the trees aren’t in full bloom by Thursday.

FRIDAY A cold front brings morning showers and scattered rain through the day. Weather may be less ideal for viewing.

WEEKEND Cooler temperatures return, but sunshine both days should draw large crowds to the National Mall to enjoy the blossoms!