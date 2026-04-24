13-year-old dirt bike rider arrested in Bethesda; police issue warning to parents

Montgomery County police arrested a 13‑year‑old dirt bike rider after a series of complaints about teens speeding through Bethesda on dirt bikes and e‑bikes, ignoring traffic laws and nearly hitting pedestrians and drivers.

The Brief Police arrested a 13‑year‑old dirt bike rider after multiple reckless riding complaints. Officers say the teen resisted arrest and shouted racial epithets. Police urged parents to use caution when purchasing dirt bikes.



The incident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday near Arlington Road and Bethesda Avenue, where officers responded to multiple calls reporting juveniles riding recklessly on roads and sidewalks.

Police said riders were traveling at high speeds, running red lights, driving on the wrong side of the road and, in some cases, blocking traffic to provoke officers into chasing them.

When officers arrived, they saw a group riding dirt bikes and e‑bikes as smoke filled Elm Street. The group fled at a high rate of speed, but one teen later circled back toward officers. An officer removed the teen from the dirt bike and attempted to take him into custody as additional officers arrived.

Police said the 13‑year‑old resisted arrest and shouted racial epithets at officers. He was handcuffed, taken to the 2nd District station, charged, processed and released to his mother.

Authorities said the teen did not have a Maryland driver’s license and the dirt bike was not registered. Under Maryland law, the electric dirt bike he was riding must be licensed, registered and equipped with safety features to be operated on public roads, authorities said. The bike was confiscated and towed.

The teen faces charges including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, driving without a license, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, reckless and negligent driving and failure to obey traffic control devices.

Police urged parents to use caution when purchasing dirt bikes, noting that any vehicle with an engine over 50cc must be registered and operated by a licensed driver.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 13-year-old dirt bike rider arrested in Bethesda; police issue warning to parents (Montgomery County Police Dept.)