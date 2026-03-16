DC weather: Severe storms expected Monday with damaging winds; isolated tornadoes possible
WASHINGTON - Severe thunderstorms are expected from Monday afternoon into early Monday night, with damaging winds the primary threat across the Washington, D.C. region.
Monday severe weather timeline
Monday morning–early afternoon (6 a.m.–1 p.m.)
- Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1 p.m.; some storms could be severe; mostly cloudy, high near 72 degrees.
Monday late afternoon (4–6 p.m.)
- Showers likely after 4 p.m., possibly a thunderstorm; additional quarter to half inch of rain possible.
Monday night (6 p.m.–midnight)
- Showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers to midnight; some storms could be severe; turning colder with a low around 30 degrees; blustery winds and another quarter to half inch possible.
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DC weather: Severe storms expected Monday with damaging winds; isolated tornadoes possible
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.