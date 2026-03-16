LIVE UPDATES: Tornado Watches, Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued across DC region
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The National Weather Service issued Tornado Watches, Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across Washington, D.C., and parts of Maryland and Virginia late Monday morning as a fast‑moving storm system pushed across the metro area.
What we know:
LIVE STORM UPDATES
11:18 a.m. — Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 12 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Sterling, Virginia has issued a:
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for:
- Northwestern Stafford County in northern Virginia
- Eastern Orange County in central Virginia
- Southwestern Fairfax County in northern Virginia
- Southeastern Fauquier County in northern Virginia
- Southeastern Culpeper County in northern Virginia
- The City of Manassas Park in northern Virginia
- Prince William County in northern Virginia
- The City of Manassas in northern Virginia
- North central Spotsylvania County in central Virginia
The alert is in effect until noon EDT.
At 1114 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Bealeton to 15 miles northwest of Fredericksburg, moving northeast at 60 mph.
11:08 a.m. — Tornado Watch in effect until 7 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. EDT for the following locations across the District, Maryland and Virginia.
District of Columbia and Baltimore City
- Washington, D.C.
- Baltimore City
Maryland counties included:
- Anne Arundel
- Baltimore
- Calvert
- Carroll
- Cecil
- Charles
- Dorchester
- Frederick
- Harford
- Howard
- Montgomery
- Prince George’s
- Somerset
- St. Mary’s
- Washington
- Wicomico
- Worcester
Virginia counties included:
- Accomack
- Amelia
- Arlington
- Brunswick
- Caroline
- Charles City
- Chesterfield
- Clarke
- Culpeper
- Cumberland
- Dinwiddie
- Essex
- Fairfax
- Fauquier
- Fluvanna
- Frederick
- Gloucester
- Goochland
- Greensville
- Hanover
- Henrico
- Isle of Wight
- James City
- King and Queen
- King George
- King William
- Lancaster
- Loudoun
- Louisa
- Lunenburg
- Mathews
- Mecklenburg
- Middlesex
- New Kent
- Northampton
- Northumberland
- Nottoway
- Orange
- Powhatan
- Prince Edward
- Prince George
- Prince William
- Rappahannock
- Richmond
- Southampton
- Spotsylvania
- Stafford
- Surry
- Sussex
- Warren
- Westmoreland
- York
Virginia independent cities included:
- Alexandria
- Chesapeake
- Colonial Heights
- Emporia
- Fairfax
- Falls Church
- Franklin
- Fredericksburg
- Hampton
- Hopewell
- Manassas
- Manassas Park
- Newport News
- Norfolk
- Petersburg
- Poquoson
- Portsmouth
- Richmond
- Suffolk
- Virginia Beach
- Williamsburg
- Winchester
10:57 a.m. — Additional Tornado Warnings issued
The National Weather Service in Sterling, Virginia has issued a Tornado Warning for:
- Southeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia
- North central Fauquier County in northern Virginia
- Northwestern Prince William County in northern Virginia
The alert is in effect until 11:30 a.m. EDT.
10:33 a.m. — Tornado Warnings for parts of Virginia
Areas under Tornado Warning
The warnings were issued for:
- Eastern Rappahannock County
- Northwestern Fauquier County
- Northwestern Culpeper County
The alert is in effect until 11 a.m. EDT.
The National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located about seven miles east of Sperryville, 12 miles northwest of Culpeper, moving northeast at 55 mph.
The National Weather Service warned that anyone in the storm’s path could face:
- Dangerous flying debris
- Damage to roofs, siding and windows
- Destruction of mobile homes
- Likely tree damage
Tornado Warning safety guidance:
The National Weather Service urged residents to:
- Take cover immediately.
- Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.
- Avoid windows.
- If outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, move to the nearest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
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What's next:
Severe thunderstorms are rolling into the DC area, bringing the possibility of hurricane-force wind gusts and EF-2+ tornadoes.
NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a 15% risk of tornadoes for Washington, D.C., and parts of central and eastern Virginia. Experts say these tornadoes could be EF-2 or stronger and have the potential to be long-track tornadoes.
Damaging wind gusts between 60–80 mph could also easily damage structures and cause widespread power outages.
The first round of storms is expected to move in around noon and intensify through 5 p.m. as a second line of storms moves in during the evening hours, before exiting the region around 9 p.m.
FIND THE LATEST STORM FORECAST HERE
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