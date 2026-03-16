LIVE UPDATES: Tornado Watches, Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued across DC region

The National Weather Service issued Tornado Watches, Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across Washington, D.C., and parts of Maryland and Virginia late Monday morning as a fast‑moving storm system pushed across the metro area.

What we know:

LIVE STORM UPDATES

11:18 a.m. — Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 12 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Sterling, Virginia has issued a:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for:

Northwestern Stafford County in northern Virginia

Eastern Orange County in central Virginia

Southwestern Fairfax County in northern Virginia

Southeastern Fauquier County in northern Virginia

Southeastern Culpeper County in northern Virginia

The City of Manassas Park in northern Virginia

Prince William County in northern Virginia

The City of Manassas in northern Virginia

North central Spotsylvania County in central Virginia

The alert is in effect until noon EDT.

At 1114 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Bealeton to 15 miles northwest of Fredericksburg, moving northeast at 60 mph.

11:08 a.m. — Tornado Watch in effect until 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. EDT for the following locations across the District, Maryland and Virginia.

District of Columbia and Baltimore City

Washington, D.C.

Baltimore City

Maryland counties included:

Anne Arundel

Baltimore

Calvert

Carroll

Cecil

Charles

Dorchester

Frederick

Harford

Howard

Montgomery

Prince George’s

Somerset

St. Mary’s

Washington

Wicomico

Worcester

Virginia counties included:

Accomack

Amelia

Arlington

Brunswick

Caroline

Charles City

Chesterfield

Clarke

Culpeper

Cumberland

Dinwiddie

Essex

Fairfax

Fauquier

Fluvanna

Frederick

Gloucester

Goochland

Greensville

Hanover

Henrico

Isle of Wight

James City

King and Queen

King George

King William

Lancaster

Loudoun

Louisa

Lunenburg

Mathews

Mecklenburg

Middlesex

New Kent

Northampton

Northumberland

Nottoway

Orange

Powhatan

Prince Edward

Prince George

Prince William

Rappahannock

Richmond

Southampton

Spotsylvania

Stafford

Surry

Sussex

Warren

Westmoreland

York

Virginia independent cities included:

Alexandria

Chesapeake

Colonial Heights

Emporia

Fairfax

Falls Church

Franklin

Fredericksburg

Hampton

Hopewell

Manassas

Manassas Park

Newport News

Norfolk

Petersburg

Poquoson

Portsmouth

Richmond

Suffolk

Virginia Beach

Williamsburg

Winchester

10:57 a.m. — Additional Tornado Warnings issued

The National Weather Service in Sterling, Virginia has issued a Tornado Warning for:

Southeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia

North central Fauquier County in northern Virginia

Northwestern Prince William County in northern Virginia

The alert is in effect until 11:30 a.m. EDT.

10:33 a.m. — Tornado Warnings for parts of Virginia

Areas under Tornado Warning

The warnings were issued for:

Eastern Rappahannock County

Northwestern Fauquier County

Northwestern Culpeper County

The alert is in effect until 11 a.m. EDT.

The National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located about seven miles east of Sperryville, 12 miles northwest of Culpeper, moving northeast at 55 mph.

The National Weather Service warned that anyone in the storm’s path could face:

Dangerous flying debris

Damage to roofs, siding and windows

Destruction of mobile homes

Likely tree damage

Tornado Warning safety guidance:

The National Weather Service urged residents to:

Take cover immediately.

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Avoid windows.

If outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, move to the nearest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

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What's next:

Severe thunderstorms are rolling into the DC area, bringing the possibility of hurricane-force wind gusts and EF-2+ tornadoes.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a 15% risk of tornadoes for Washington, D.C., and parts of central and eastern Virginia. Experts say these tornadoes could be EF-2 or stronger and have the potential to be long-track tornadoes.

Damaging wind gusts between 60–80 mph could also easily damage structures and cause widespread power outages.

The first round of storms is expected to move in around noon and intensify through 5 p.m. as a second line of storms moves in during the evening hours, before exiting the region around 9 p.m.

FIND THE LATEST STORM FORECAST HERE