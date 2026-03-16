Strong storms expected for DC region Monday evening: Details on timing, location

The Brief The D.C. region could see another round of damaging storms Monday evening. The area was hit with heavy rain and strong winds throughout the morning, prompting tornado warnings. The next bout of storms is expected between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.



A powerful line of storms is heading toward the D.C. region Monday evening.

The thunderstorms are expected to hit the area between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., bringing heavy rain, lighting and strong winds.

The forecast

What we could see:

After an active morning, another round of storms could bring downpours and potentially damaging winds to the area.

The biggest concern is powerful wind gusts that could reach up to 80 miles an hour — strong enough to knock down trees and power lines.

Emergency officials are urging residents to secure outdoor furniture, charge devices, and monitor weather alerts as the storms approach.

Local leaders issue warnings

Washington, D.C.:

D.C. leaders say crews across the District are preparing for potential power outages and downed trees as this strong storm system moves through.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is warning residents that this storm could be very consequential, and is encouraging people to stay off the roads, warning that the timing could make for a messy evening commute across the DMV.

D.C. officials are urging residents to stay on top of the weather warnings, charge their devices, and be prepared for possible power outages.

Maryland:

Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of preparedness Sunday night.

"The safety of Maryland families comes first," Gov. Moore said in a statement. "I am urging residents to prepare early, stay informed and adjust plans, including postponing travel, as conditions change."

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) is coordinating readiness efforts with multiple state agencies and will activate the State Emergency Operations Center to monitor the storm.

Virginia:

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger posted on X, encouraging residents to review the safety tips issued by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.



Stay alert

What you can do:

FOX 5 will be covering the potentially dangerous weather all evening.

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