Cold Monday morning, warm afternoon with highs near 70 degrees

Grab the jacket for one more day of the chilly weather before the arrival of some major midweek warmth!

FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says a Frost Advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. Monday as temperatures dip into the low-30s. Use caution as this will likely kill sensitive outdoor plants.

The afternoon will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s, Delgado says.

There is also a chance for a scattered showers early Tuesday, but most areas will be dry .

The summer-like warming trend continues as highs reach 80 degrees by midweek.

