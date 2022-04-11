Cold Monday morning, warm afternoon with highs near 70 degrees
WASHINGTON - Grab the jacket for one more day of the chilly weather before the arrival of some major midweek warmth!
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says a Frost Advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. Monday as temperatures dip into the low-30s. Use caution as this will likely kill sensitive outdoor plants.
The afternoon will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s, Delgado says.
There is also a chance for a scattered showers early Tuesday, but most areas will be dry .
The summer-like warming trend continues as highs reach 80 degrees by midweek.
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:
Advertisement