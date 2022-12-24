Arctic blast hangs over DC region; Temperatures to stay below freezing through holiday weekend

The Washington, D.C. area is experiencing a blast of arctic air that is bringing some of the coldest December temperatures to the region that we've seen in decades.

After a Friday night with temperatures in the single digits, Saturday will not bring us much more warmth. Temperatures Saturday are expected to top out in the low 20s for most of the D.C. region, but some areas further north could stay in the high teens.

It will be a cold Christmas day as well, with temperatures not expected to rise above freezing. Most of the DMV can expect temperatures to start out in the teens Sunday, before topping out in the high 20s and low 30s.

The arctic boundary moved into the region Friday morning and brought a burst of snow to the area. By the afternoon, gusty winds, plummeting temperatures, and wind chills near zero had set into the area. On Friday night the D.C. area experienced single digit temperatures for the first time in year, and wind chills made it feel like -5 to -15 degrees throughout the night.

The "bomb cyclone" winter weather system responsible for the dangerously cold temperatures in the D.C. region is also wreaking havoc across the Great Lakes and Midwest causing travel nightmares and knocking out power over 1 million Americans during the holiday weekend.

As a result of the weather system, travel conditions are expected to be extremely difficult, if not impossible, in many of the areas impacted by the winter weather this weekend. Here are some tips for drivers who must hit the roads this holiday weekend.

Packing an emergency kit before you hit the road:

Abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats

Snow shovel

Flashlight with extra batteries

Window washer solvent

Ice scraper with brush

Jumper cables

Extra warm clothing (gloves, hats, scarves), and blankets

Warning devices (flares or triangles)

Drinking water and non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers

First-aid kit

Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)

Mobile phone, charger and power bank

Tips from AAA to help you stay safe while driving in the ice and snow:

Stay home. Only go out if necessary. Even if you can drive well in bad weather, it’s better to avoid taking unnecessary risks by venturing out.

Drive slowly. Always adjust your speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice.

Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry and take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.

Increase your following distance to five to six seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.

Know your brakes. Whether you have antilock brakes or not, keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal.

Don’t stop if you can avoid it. There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.

Don’t power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads will just make your wheels spin. Try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed downhill slowly.

Don’t stop going up a hill. There’s nothing worse than trying to get moving up a hill on an icy road. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway before you take on the hill.

