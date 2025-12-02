Gaithersburg parents upset over MCPS new boundary plans

The Brief Families in Gaithersburg are pushing back on Montgomery County Public Schools' plan for distracting high school students. They say the latest options for the new Crown High School are unfair and leave their community at a disadvantage. Many attended a public school board meeting Tuesday night to confront district leaders directly.



What they're saying:

Parents have told FOX 5 that they are stunned by these new boundary options that were just presented Monday night by MCPS.

They say every single one of them pushes Gaithersburg students into overcrowded schools or hands the brand-new Crown High School to a more affluent community.

Big picture view:

MCPS confirms it is formally recommending that Crown High School open as a temporary holding school — a place to house other students while older buildings undergo major renovations — including Magruder, Damascus and Wootton high schools.

The district says this approach saves millions of dollars, accelerates construction by about seven years and helps solve long-standing Capital Improvement Program challenges and a multi-billion-dollar backlog of renovation needs.

But many families in Gaithersburg argue their community helped fund the new school through impact taxes and now their students may be sent to already overcrowded campuses while Crown is filled with temporary students from other buildings.

Parents speak out:

"I want my two daughters to go to the high school that’s walking distance from them, that we’ve paid for, that they deserve," mom Dana Raddell said.

"Crown is the closest high school to my kids and so it’s going to take them over to 70 and my concern is also that these options put them in a school that’s gonna be overcrowded," Monica Bassi told FOX 5.

"My big fear ultimately is that they’re gonna promise that this is a holding school for 10 to 15 years to fix three other high schools that they don’t have funding for," dad Tyler Hammock said.

Dig deeper:

MCPS says the move is driven by declining enrollment, but the mayor of Gaithersburg has actually presented MCPS with data showcasing documented growth in the town.

The district will take questions and comments from the community at Gaithersburg High School.

This is MCPS’s recommendation — not the final, adopted plan.

The proposal now moves to the County Executive and the County Council for review and triggers the most significant phase for public input.