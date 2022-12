Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo via PGCPD

A tree fell through a single-family home in Laurel, MD, on Friday, according to police.

Prince George's County Police were called to a home on the 67000 block of Park Hall Drive in Laurel around 11 a.m. on Friday to find a tree collapsed into the home.

One adult female was transported for serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to police.