Driver killed in Frederick County after heavy winds topple tree onto car

A person is dead after a tree fell over on their car in Frederick County, Maryland due to the gusty conditions on Friday, according to police.

Maryland State Police say the incident happened around 12:00 p.m. along Maryland Route 77 near Tower Road in Smithsburg.

Investigators said the car was driving westbound on MD 77 when the winds blew a tree on top of their car.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have yet to identify the victim.

MD 77 was closed down as the incident was being investigated. It has since reopened.