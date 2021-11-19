Ashley Darby dishes on 'RHOP' season 6 reunion and more!
The Real Housewives of Potomac Ashley Darby dishes on the season 6 reunion and more when she visited the FOX 5 studios!
Celebrity Dish w/ Richie Skye
Britney Spears on Oprah? Plus – Will Smith wants to challenge LL Cool J to a Verzuz battle! That an more with Richie Skye on Celebrity Dish!
Vanessa E. Williams talks Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion and more!
Vanessa E. Williams joined FOX 5 to talk Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion and more!
Daniel Dae Kim, Tony Goldwyn talk 'The Hot Zone: Anthrax'
Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn talk 'The Hot Zone: Anthrax' airing on NatGeo.
Motivation Monday: Helping to inspire others to make positive changes
Positive Life Choice Psychology founder and author Ken Lindner joined us to help inspire others to make positive changes.
The Toy Insider's hottest toys of the year
Madeleine Buckley, senior editor of The Toy Insider, joined us with her top five picks for the hottest toys of the year!
Local musician teams with non-profit to get instruments into hands of DC area kids
Local musician Anthony Robinson is teaming up with a non-profit to get instruments into the hands of deserving kids!
5 signs your aging parents may need help
Senior care advocate Chris Orestis discusses five signs your aging parents may need help.
'Finding Fellowship' director Jason Green discusses documentary
Director Jason Green, who also is Chair of the Montgomery County Commission on Remembrance and Reconciliation, discusses his new documentary, 'Finding Fellowship.'
Monday Morning Quarterbacks: Inflation concerns, mask mandates
Democratic strategist Kristal Knight and head of trade practice at the Vogel Group Samir Kapadia discuss inflation concerns and mask mandate update on Monday Morning Quarterbacks.
Top 5 tips to reduce stress and maximize joy this holiday
Psychologist Nyasha Chikowore joined us with her top five tips to reduce stress and maximize joy this holiday.
PAY IT FORWARD: Counting and Sharing Blessings
The countdown to Thanksgiving is on and for some the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may alter their celebrations.
Pay It Forward: Counting and Sharing Blessings
The countdown to Thanksgiving is on and for some the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may alter their celebrations. But the spirit of the holidays -- being thankful and kind – remain! Residents in a Capitol Heights neighborhood are not only counting their blessings -- they are sharing them too!
FOX 5 On The Hill: Winsome Sears
Virginia's Lt. Gov.-elect joins the show following her election victory earlier this month.
FOX 5 On The Hill: Coronavirus Latest
Dr. Jeffrey Gold of the Univ. of Nebraska Medical Center joins the show to discuss booster shot approvals and vaccines for children.
FOX 5 On The Hill: Thanksgiving Travel
Former TSA Assistant Administrator Steve Karoly joins the show to discuss Thanksgiving travel, and the gun that accidentally discharged at Atlanta's airport.
Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace talk 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'
Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace talk about the new film, 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'
Kevin chats with the cast of 'Cowboy Bebop'
FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy spoke with John Cho, Daniella Pineda and Mustafa Shakir for 'Cowboy Bebop'
TK Kirkland takes over the weather for Tucker!
Terence ‘TK’ Kirkland visits GoodDayDC -- now he's doing the weather!
TK Kirkland does it all!
Our new co-host of GoodDayDC -- TK Kirkland!