Local entrepreneur Nakornsri Sintaisong jets through struggle to success

Nakornsri Sintaisong is the founder of District Exotic Jet Cars, a luxury recreational watercraft service in Woodbridge, Virginia.

The fairly new attraction is an adventurous take on business and came with great struggle and risk. But Sintaisong is built to achieve against all odds.

From being raised by a single mother after her father was deported to being in a destructive relationship, the local entrepreneur proves greater awaits those who keep striving.

In a revealing episode of "Motivation with Marissa," Sintaisong shares her heartfelt path to healing and how she is currently helping other women manifest the lives they deserve.

