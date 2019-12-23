Telehealth visits could play important role in COVID-19 crisis
The ability to confer with one's physician via digital means can be immensely beneficial to those who are not willing or able to leave their homes.
100 coronavirus questions answered by world-leading virologist Peter Piot
Professor Peter Piot, a world-leading virologist and the director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, answered 100 questions about the coronavirus during an interview with TEDMED Foundation Director Jay Walker.
China coronavirus deaths rise to 490, Japan confirms 10 cases on ship
Japan said Wednesday 10 people on a cruise ship have tested positive for a new virus and were being taken to hospitals.
Milwaukee woman dies after leaving ER due to long wait, family says
A 25-year-old woman who went to the emergency room complaining of chest pains and shortness of breath died shortly after leaving to seek help elsewhere due to long wait times, her family members claim.
This year’s flu shot doesn’t exactly match the virus going around, CDC report warns
The main strain of the flu virus which is circulating currently doesn’t entirely match up with the flu vaccine that is being administered this year, according to a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
California could be first state to launch its own prescription drug label
Newsom wants California, home to nearly 40 million people, to contract with generic drug companies to make prescription medications on its behalf so it could then sell them to the public. The goal, according to the governor's office, is to lower prices by increasing competition in the generic market.
Los Angeles church to eliminate $5.3M in medical debt for low-income families
A Los Angeles church is paying off $5.3 million worth of medical debt for nearly 6,000 households in Southern California, according to one of the church’s pastors.
US court: 'Obamacare' individual mandate invalid, other parts need more review
A federal court found the Obamacare individual mandate unconstitutional and that other parts of the law need further review.
Generic Zantac makers halt worldwide distribution after FDA finds possible cancer chemical in drugs
Novartis, a Swiss pharmaceutical company, halted worldwide distribution of its generic version of the popular heartburn medication Zantac after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found traces of a possible carcinogen in it.
UK baby loses all 4 limbs following sepsis infection, mom claims one leg 'came off in her hand'
A United Kingdom mother is warning other new parents after her 11-month-old son, Oliver, developed sepsis that led to the removal of all four of his limbs — including one she claims self-amputated when his diaper was being changed.