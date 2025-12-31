Transformer explosion, power line fire follow shed blaze in Loudoun County

article

The Brief A shed fire spread to high-voltage power lines and a transformer in Loudoun County. Fire officials say a transformer explosion occurred due to the line location. No injuries or displacements were reported.



A shed fire in Loudoun County led to a transformer explosion and fire involving high-tension power lines Wednesday.

What we know:

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue officials say crews responded to a shed fire in the 1900 block of North Amelia Street.

Firefighters say the fire extended to nearby high-tension power lines and a transformer located on a power pole. Due to the location of the lines, officials say a transformer explosion occurred during the incident.

Response and conditions

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, according to Loudoun Fire Rescue.

Officials say no injuries were reported, and no residents were displaced as a result of the fire.

What we don't know:

Fire officials have not released information about what caused the shed fire. It is also unclear whether any power outages resulted from the incident.

What's next:

Fire officials say the scene has been secured. Any additional investigation into the cause of the fire will be handled by local authorities.