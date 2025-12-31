Icy roads, New Year’s Eve raise safety concerns as police warn of deadly driving risks

The Brief Subfreezing temperatures could lead to icy road conditions during the morning commute. New Year’s Eve is one of the deadliest times of year on the roads, according to federal data. Free ride programs are available across the region to help prevent drunk driving.



With wintry weather possible and New Year’s Eve celebrations underway, transportation and safety officials are urging drivers to take extra caution on the roads, especially overnight.

What we know:

FOX 5 DC crews were monitoring conditions along Interstate 95 Wednesday morning as temperatures remained below freezing, raising concerns that any snow or moisture could quickly turn into icy road conditions.

While weather is one factor, officials say New Year’s Eve itself poses a major risk for drivers.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 1,038 alcohol-impaired fatal crashes in December 2023 alone — an average of about 33 deaths per day during the month.

Police agencies across the region say they have already stepped up patrols and will continue aggressive enforcement through the overnight hours to target impaired drivers.

The headlights of a car are reflected on the partially icy road. Freezing rain in the early morning led to black ice and sometimes dangerous road conditions for all road users. Photo: Bernd Wüstneck/dpa (Photo by Bernd Wüstneck/picture alliance via G Expand

Help getting home safely

Officials are encouraging people to plan ahead and use free ride options instead of driving after drinking.

The Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) is offering $15 Lyft vouchers on New Year’s Eve. A promo code will be posted to WRAP’s website later tonight and can be used when requesting a ride.

In Frederick County, a nonprofit group called SOS Safe Ride is also offering free New Year’s Eve rides home. Two drivers will meet riders and drive them home in their own vehicle. The service is operating until 2 a.m. Wednesday and is available through the group’s phone line or mobile app.

Why you should care:

Safety officials say combining holiday celebrations, alcohol, and winter weather significantly increases the risk of serious crashes.

They urge anyone planning to drink to use a ride service, designate a sober driver, or stay off the roads altogether.

What's next:

Police say DUI enforcement and traffic monitoring will continue into the early morning hours on New Year’s Day.