Council votes against stricter cannabis dispensary regulations in Prince George's County

A bill seeking stricter laws for cannabis dispensaries in Prince George's County failed Tuesday, and some are celebrating.

If the Prince George's County Council passed the bill, a prospective cannabis owner would not be able to open up in a shopping center or near schools or day care centers.

Hope Wiseman, founder of Mary & Main in Capitol Heights, told FOX 5 Wednesday, "We are really excited to hear that the council has chosen opportunity over fear."

The council spent the last several months discussing if and how to regulate cannabis dispensaries. On Wednesday, the motion failed in a vote of 5-1-2.

Related article

The bill was introduced by Councilmember Krystal Oriadha.

"The goal would be to keep them away from shopping centers where we constantly are seeing three to four tobacco stores, liquor stores and carryout," Oriadha said. "It was disappointing because we had members who abstained, who did not intentionally show up for the vote."

The owner of Mary & Main Dispensary says there was no need for additional regulations.

She says the State of Maryland is already strict.

"We are held to very high standards on security, on public safety, even health standards," Wiseman explained. "We are held to a much higher standard than any smoke shop."

Related article

Others in the county wanted this bill to pass for safety reasons, and to prevent what they call an over-saturation of dispensaries.

Councilmember Oriadha says she is looking to reintroduce this bill with some amendments.

Wiseman told FOX 5 that she wants to find ways to work with the council to ensure that the community is safe while running her business.