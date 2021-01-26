Wizards to face John Wall tonight for the first time since he was traded

The Washington Wizards will square off tonight against former franchise star John Wall in what will undoubtedly be an emotional reunion.

Wall – one of the most popular players in Wizards history - left the District in early December in exchange for nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook.

READ MORE: John Wall thanks DC after a decade in a Wizards’ jersey

Wall’s departure came on the heels of weeks of speculation that the Kentucky product wanted out of the nation’s capital.

He left D.C. as the Wizards’ all-time leading leader in assists, and as the No. 4 all-time scorer.

READ MORE: MORE WIZARDS NEWS: Wizards select Israeli player Deni Avdija with the 9th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft

Both teams have struggled this season – and the Wizards have lost almost as many games to the novel coronavirus as they have to opponents.

Advertisement

Bradley Beal – who ended the truncated 2019-2020 campaign in rare form – is having the best season of his career. He’s currently averaging over 34 points a game, 4.9 assists per game and 4.3 rebounds in eight games.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news and weather

Along with the reunion between Wall and the Wizards, the game will be a homecoming of sorts for Russell Westbrook, who played in Houston for one year after over a decade in Oklahoma City.

Westbrook is averaging 18 points per game for Washington, along with 9.5 rebounds and 10.6 assists.